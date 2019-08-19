CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) will post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CELYAD SA/ADR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.58). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CELYAD SA/ADR will report full year earnings of ($3.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($3.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CELYAD SA/ADR.

CYAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from $41.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

CELYAD SA/ADR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 21,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. CELYAD SA/ADR has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $113.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 37,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CELYAD SA/ADR by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company’s stock.

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

