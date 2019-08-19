CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Trading 5% Higher

CEMATRIX Corp (CVE:CVX) traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, 3,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 26,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market cap of $6.90 million and a PE ratio of -19.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.20.

CEMATRIX Company Profile (CVE:CVX)

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

