Centurion Market Cap Achieves $8,069.00 (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. Over the last week, Centurion has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Centurion has a total market cap of $8,069.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and ExcambrioRex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centurion alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Centurion

CNT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centurion’s official website is www.centurionlab.org.

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, ExcambrioRex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centurion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.