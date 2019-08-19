CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CEVA. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $29.00) on shares of CEVA in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CEVA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

CEVA stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,962. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $705.96 million, a P/E ratio of 292.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.30.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 10.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

