CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$108.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIB.A shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$95.00 to C$107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$110.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get CGI alerts:

Shares of TSE:GIB.A traded up C$1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$104.78. 416,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$102.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$96.04. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion and a PE ratio of 23.87. CGI has a 12 month low of C$75.54 and a 12 month high of C$106.11.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.