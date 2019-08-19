Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.07 Million

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post $385.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $361.10 million and the highest is $404.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $272.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $309.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.35 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.43.

In related news, Director Carey Chen purchased 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.73 per share, with a total value of $203,261.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,515. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $22,427,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $459,000.

GTLS stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.42. 13,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,522. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.08. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.