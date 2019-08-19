ChatCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $111,365.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, LBank, OKEx and Huobi. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $111,365.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00026897 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002315 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00145260 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003781 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,646.66 or 0.99728107 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000589 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00041976 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx, BigONE, Coinnest, Huobi, ZB.COM, HitBTC, EXX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

