Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.44

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.44 and traded as high as $5.67. Chembio Diagnostics shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 11,700 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CEMI. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. On average, analysts predict that Chembio Diagnostics Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Javan Esfandiari sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $54,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,473 shares in the company, valued at $974,214.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 124.6% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 151,250 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

