Chimpion Tops 1-Day Volume of $40,998.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. Chimpion has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $40,998.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chimpion has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Chimpion token can currently be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00263612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.01336072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00023103 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00093032 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,776 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.