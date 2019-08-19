CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.58

Shares of CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.58 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%.

About CHINA RWY GRP L/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRWOY)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

