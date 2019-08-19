Chorus (ASX:CNU) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Chorus Ltd (ASX:CNU) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$4.77 ($3.38) and last traded at A$4.86 ($3.45), approximately 851,704 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 615,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.95 ($3.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.62, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$5.43.

About Chorus (ASX:CNU)

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

