Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $34,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,033,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,497,000 after buying an additional 124,374 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,354,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,349,000 after purchasing an additional 251,300 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,150,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,108,000 after purchasing an additional 559,038 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,450,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,925,000 after purchasing an additional 254,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in Citigroup by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,144,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,858,000 after purchasing an additional 789,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.59. The company had a trading volume of 589,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,770,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.44 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

