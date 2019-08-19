Citigroup Reiterates “$100.00” Price Target for Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Citigroup set a $100.00 price objective on Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $87.37. 1,035,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,268. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $94.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.11. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 13,618 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,023,392.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,104.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,228,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,835 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,037,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 399,082 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,424,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,754,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,232,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,329,000 after acquiring an additional 768,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23,251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,273 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

