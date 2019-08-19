Citigroup Reiterates “$129.00” Price Target for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) received a $129.00 price target from research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s previous close.

WMT has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.73.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.81. 7,137,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,250,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $106,891,622.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,494,086.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory S. Foran sold 19,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,054,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,097,455 shares of company stock valued at $321,872,581 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 235.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

