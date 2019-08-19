ClearPoll Trading 18% Lower Over Last 7 Days (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. One ClearPoll token can currently be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. ClearPoll has a market capitalization of $392,928.00 and $1.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ClearPoll Profile

ClearPoll’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official website is polltokens.io.

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

