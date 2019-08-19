Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,452.19

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,452.19 and traded as high as $1,275.00. Close Brothers Group shares last traded at $1,268.00, with a volume of 171,307 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Investec lowered Close Brothers Group to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,579 ($20.63) to GBX 1,590 ($20.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,600 ($20.91)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Close Brothers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,551.44 ($20.27).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,372.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,452.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51.

In other Close Brothers Group news, insider Elizabeth Lee acquired 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,413 ($18.46) per share, for a total transaction of £1,794.51 ($2,344.85).

About Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

