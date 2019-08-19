Coin Lion One Day Volume Reaches $1,164.00 (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Coin Lion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and IDEX. During the last week, Coin Lion has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Coin Lion has a market cap of $503,889.00 and $1,164.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Coin Lion

Coin Lion was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

