Colu Local Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $127.00 (CLN)

Colu Local Network (CURRENCY:CLN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Colu Local Network has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $127.00 worth of Colu Local Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Colu Local Network token can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Colu Local Network has traded 54.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00265248 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.01339574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023469 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00093352 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Colu Local Network launched on December 13th, 2017. Colu Local Network’s total supply is 1,540,701,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,789,771 tokens. Colu Local Network’s official message board is medium.com/colu. Colu Local Network’s official Twitter account is @ColuNetwork. The Reddit community for Colu Local Network is /r/ColuLocalNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Colu Local Network’s official website is cln.network.

Colu Local Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bancor Network, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Colu Local Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Colu Local Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Colu Local Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

