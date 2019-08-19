Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE:CXP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,104. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $72.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

