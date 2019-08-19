COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Aegis

Aegis reissued their buy rating on shares of COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We view SCOR as a speculative Buy, given the no-growth model but with the option for the company to pursue strategic alternatives, which can include asset sales or a full sale of the company. The major media companies have, in the past, thought of ways to lessen their dependence on Nielsen, with one of the ideas being a group acquisition of SCOR. However, given current anticipated mergers among the media conglomerates (VIAB/CBS) we are unsure what the appetite would be for a full acquisition of SCOR at this time. Nonetheless, we see this option as still relevant in the future. We updated our model and instituted a $6 price target on the shares.”,” Aegis’ analyst wrote.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SCOR. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMSCORE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of COMSCORE in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. COMSCORE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOR opened at $1.61 on Thursday. COMSCORE has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.33). The company had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCOR. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in COMSCORE during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,079,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in COMSCORE by 344.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,305,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 2,561,532 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in COMSCORE during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,867,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in COMSCORE by 43,014.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 599,624 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in COMSCORE by 762.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 584,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 517,027 shares during the period. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

