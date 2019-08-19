Conceal Trading 14.8% Lower This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. Conceal has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $18,901.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Conceal has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00003773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX, TradeOgre and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.00903173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00026881 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00244679 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002374 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 14,214,118 coins and its circulating supply is 4,636,320 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Sistemkoin, Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

