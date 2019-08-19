ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.13. 616,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,316,891. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 592.6% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.