Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Shares Down 4.1%

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) was down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $11.99, approximately 5,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 895% from the average daily volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88.

Conrad Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNRD)

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.