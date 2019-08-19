Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.14 Million

Analysts expect Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) to report sales of $124.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Continental Building Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. Continental Building Products reported sales of $131.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Building Products will report full year sales of $507.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $504.63 million to $511.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $521.62 million, with estimates ranging from $503.00 million to $532.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Continental Building Products.

Get Continental Building Products alerts:

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $124.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on Continental Building Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBPX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Building Products by 8,501.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,306,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,613 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $14,015,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Building Products during the second quarter valued at about $11,901,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Building Products by 37.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,295,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,109,000 after buying an additional 356,125 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Building Products in the second quarter worth about $5,077,000.

Shares of NYSE CBPX traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 161,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,834. Continental Building Products has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Continental Building Products

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Building Products (CBPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.