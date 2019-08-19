Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €130.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €148.00 ($172.09) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €145.06 ($168.68).

Get Continental alerts:

ETR CON opened at €106.26 ($123.56) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €133.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. Continental has a 1-year low of €103.62 ($120.49) and a 1-year high of €186.10 ($216.40).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.