CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CoreSite Realty from $111.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

COR stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.28. 10,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,384. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $82.64 and a one year high of $121.64.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $142.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 800,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $88,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,745 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $672,337.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,182.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 816,295 shares of company stock worth $90,463,675. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 28.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

