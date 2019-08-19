Cortex 1-Day Volume Tops $3.09 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Cortex token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001082 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, CoinEx, Ethfinex and UEX. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $17.31 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00268276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.27 or 0.01341064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023902 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00093746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Cortex was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Huobi, CoinEx, DragonEX, DDEX, Ethfinex, OKEx, UEX, CoinBene, Bithumb, DEx.top and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

