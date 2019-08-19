Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Given $41.67 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $41.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.28) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cortexyme an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.15. 26,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,839. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

In other Cortexyme news, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.46 per share, with a total value of $74,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth about $1,970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,428,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,926,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 1.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

