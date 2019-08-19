Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.49

Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.49 and traded as high as $13.91. Cosan shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 6,950 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

Get Cosan alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 6.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 5.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cosan by 12.7% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cosan (NYSE:CZZ)

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.