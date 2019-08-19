Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Cott has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Cott to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Shares of COT opened at $12.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cott has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Cott had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cott will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on COT. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cott from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cott from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cott and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cott has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

In other news, Director Eric Rosenfeld bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $990,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 415,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,617.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

