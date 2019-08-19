Counterparty Price Tops $2.13 (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 19th. Counterparty has a market cap of $5.57 million and approximately $1,124.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counterparty coin can now be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00019583 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Tux Exchange and Zaif. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,877.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.15 or 0.02962173 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.74 or 0.00734132 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000078 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Counterparty

Counterparty (CRYPTO:XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,445 coins. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Poloniex and Zaif. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

