Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of Covenant Transportation Group stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Covenant Transportation Group has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $251.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Covenant Transportation Group news, Director Robert E. Bosworth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,765. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 41,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 21,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,365 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

