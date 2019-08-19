COZ (COZ) Reaches Market Cap of $652.80 Million

COZ (CURRENCY:COZ) traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One COZ token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and CoinZest. COZ has a total market capitalization of $652.80 million and $5,760.00 worth of COZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, COZ has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00269212 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.12 or 0.01328114 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023883 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00095719 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000435 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019927 BTC.

About COZ

COZ’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. COZ’s official website is www.coinzest.co.kr.

COZ Token Trading

COZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CoinBene and CoinZest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

