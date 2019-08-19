Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

NYSE:CRD.B opened at $9.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Crawford & Company has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRD.B shares. ValuEngine lowered Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Crawford & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

