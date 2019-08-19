Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) a $15.00 Price Target

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) received a $15.00 target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Covetrus from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Get Covetrus alerts:

CVET stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,604,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.40. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $43.83.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.