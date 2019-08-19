Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.81

Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.81 and last traded at C$7.04, with a volume of 7400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.41.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRWN shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown Capital Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.08. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 million and a P/E ratio of 27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Crown Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 236.22%.

In other Crown Capital Partners news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 14,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,210.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,364 shares in the company, valued at C$123,210.08.

About Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

