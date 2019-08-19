Crypto Sports (CSPN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $168.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $181,861.00 and approximately $168.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00561348 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005046 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 72% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000139 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 1,841,686 coins and its circulating supply is 1,665,341 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

