CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $35.38. 1,131,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,615. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.19. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $35.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2,297.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 127,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 122,530 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 536,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,196,000 after buying an additional 295,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,225,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,503,000 after buying an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 58,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honeywell International Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $1,933,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

