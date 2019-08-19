CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Raised by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CVS Health worth $36,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1,871.4% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 570.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,699,430. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $82.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

