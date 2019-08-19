CWV Chain (CWV) 1-Day Volume Tops $459,286.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. One CWV Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. During the last week, CWV Chain has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and $459,286.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00266327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.01351201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023813 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00093530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000423 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,481,745,230 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io.

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

CWV Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

