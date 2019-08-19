CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) PT Set at $80.00 by Bank of America

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) has been assigned a $80.00 price objective by analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CONE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CyrusOne to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.39 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.34.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $75.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,029,000 after purchasing an additional 482,530 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,764,000 after buying an additional 2,398,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,697,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,297,000 after buying an additional 297,154 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 617.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,589,000 after buying an additional 4,347,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,467,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,860,000 after buying an additional 148,771 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.