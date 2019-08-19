DaTa eXchange 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,423.00 (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $1,423.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $515.46 or 0.04815614 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00046076 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000155 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000915 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,819,977 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

