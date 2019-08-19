DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,447.50 ($110.38).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,900 ($103.23) to GBX 7,800 ($101.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 8,350 ($109.11) to GBX 8,450 ($110.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

DCC traded up GBX 70 ($0.91) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 6,636 ($86.71). 191,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,121. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,555 ($72.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,450 ($97.35). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,817.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,749.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.31.

In other DCC news, insider Donal Murphy sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,951 ($90.83), for a total value of £639,492 ($835,609.56).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

