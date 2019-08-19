Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Given a $25.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Wedbush set a $25.00 target price on Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $21.00 price target on Denny’s and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.06. 457,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,716. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.16.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $290,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 783,480 shares in the company, valued at $15,191,677.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,235. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,573,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,927,000 after acquiring an additional 91,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,612,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,351,000 after acquiring an additional 59,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,045,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

