Dent Hits Market Capitalization of $34.42 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Dent has a market cap of $34.42 million and $525,068.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Bitbns, Coinrail and WazirX. Over the last week, Dent has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00267833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.20 or 0.01346561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024011 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00093486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,205,838,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, CoinBene, Liquid, Coinrail, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Fatbtc, WazirX, Bitbns, Allbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, FCoin, BitForex, Lykke Exchange, IDEX, Radar Relay and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

