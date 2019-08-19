Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.01.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 150.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,555,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,738 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 12.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,752,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,242,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,458 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the first quarter valued at about $10,672,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,957,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.05. 6,733,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,612,862. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -705.00 and a beta of 1.52. Deutsche Bank has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($2.03). Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

