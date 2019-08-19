Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Walmart (NYSE:WMT) a $124.00 Price Target

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been given a $124.00 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.51.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,177,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608,668. Walmart has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $321.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $106,891,622.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,494,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,097,455 shares of company stock valued at $321,872,581 over the last quarter. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.