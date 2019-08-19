Deutsche Bank Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $47.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley raised Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub cut Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Shares of AMAT opened at $46.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.79. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,812 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 100,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 230,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Investment Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 20,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

