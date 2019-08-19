Deutsche Bank Reiterates $23.00 Price Target for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.73.

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $15.90. 4,551,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,204,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $886.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 693.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

