Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.96

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.96 and traded as high as $15.03. Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 8,399,631 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Oddo Bhf set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.72 ($19.45).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

